Jaipur Designated UNSECO World Heritage Site, PM Modi Welcomes Move

Jaipur demonstrates an amalgamation of ideas, UNESCO said.

Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, a city known for its iconic architectural legacy, has become a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. The announcement was made after the 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at Azerbaijan's capital Baku from June 30 to July 10, examined the nom

"Just inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, India. Bravo," UNESCO tweeted today afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi tweeted soon after. "Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur's hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO," he said. .

"The city was proposed to be nominated for its value of being an exemplary development in town planning and architecture that demonstrates an amalgamation and important exchange of ideas in the late medieval period. In town planning, it shows an interchange of ancient Hindu, Mughal and contemporary Western ideas that resulted in the form of the city," UNESCO Office in New Delhi had earlier said.

In addition, Jaipur City is an exceptional example of a late medieval trade town in South Asia and defined new concepts for a thriving trade and commercial hub. In addition, the city is associated with living traditions in the form of crafts that have national and international recognition, it said.

"The World Heritage Committee is composed of representatives of 21 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention who meet annually. The Committee is in charge of implementing the Convention. To date, 1,092 sites in 167 countries have been inscribed on the World Heritage List."

