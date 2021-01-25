Covid +ve Tax Official, Found Guilty In Corruption Case, Dies By Suicide

Vinay Kumar Mangla, was caught by the CBI in 2016 while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. (Representational)

An income tax inspector who was sentenced to jail last week in a bribery case allegedly committed suicide at a hospital where he was admitted after he tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Monday.

Vinay Kumar Mangla, 45, was caught by the CBI in 2016 while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A court in Jaipur had awarded him a sentence of five years last Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhijeet Singh.

Vinay Kumar Mangla was taken into custody, a coronavirus test was conducted and the result came positive, following which was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Shreemohan Meena said.

He was found hanging in the COVID ward of the hospital on Monday morning, Shreemohan Meena said.

Vinay Kumar Mangla, a resident of Kota, was posted in Jhalawar where the CBI had caught him red-handed in December 2016 while taking the bribe from an assessee for not imposing a penalty on his income tax return.