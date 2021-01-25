Covid +ve Tax Official, Found Guilty In Corruption Case, Dies By Suicide

An income tax inspector who was sentenced to jail last week in a bribery case allegedly committed suicide at a hospital where he was admitted after he tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Monday.
Vinay Kumar Mangla, 45, was caught by the CBI in 2016 while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A court in Jaipur had awarded him a sentence of five years last Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhijeet Singh.
Vinay Kumar Mangla was taken into custody, a coronavirus test was conducted and the result came positive, following which was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Shreemohan Meena said.
He was found hanging in the COVID ward of the hospital on Monday morning, Shreemohan Meena said.
Vinay Kumar Mangla, a resident of Kota, was posted in Jhalawar where the CBI had caught him red-handed in December 2016 while taking the bribe from an assessee for not imposing a penalty on his income tax return.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)