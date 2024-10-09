Jaipur Court, Giving Benefit Of Doubt, Acquits 8 In 37-Year-Old Case Of Sati Glorification

A special court in Jaipur on Wednesday acquitted eight accused in a 37-year-old case of glorification of Sati, and gave them "the benefit of doubt", a lawyer said.

The special court has acquitted 25 others in the case in 2004. Four accused are still absconding and some of them have died.

According to Defence counsel Amanchain Singh Shekhawat, the alleged Sati incident took place in Diwarala village of Sikar on September 4, 1987 when Roop Kanwar burnt herself alive on her husband's pyre.

He said that on September 22 1988, a case was registered against 45 accused in Sikar's Thoi police station on the charge of taking out a procession on a truck with the photo of Sati and glorifying it.

The Sati Nivaran Special Court in Jaipur, while hearing the case, acquitted eight people accused of glorifying Sati, giving them "the benefit of doubt", the lawyer said.

