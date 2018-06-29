Jailed INLD Leader Ajay Chautala Gets Parole To Take Exam

Ajay Singh Chautala is pursuing a PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (File)

The Delhi High Court today granted parole to jailed INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala to appear in a PG Diploma exam to be held on Saturday at Sirsa in Haryana.

Justice Vinod Goel said that Mr Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case, be released today on parole to appear in the exam tomorrow afternoon and that he will surrender on July 1.

The direction came on Mr Chautala's petition, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, seeking parole to appear in his PG Diploma exam on Fundamentals of Psychology scheduled on June 30.

The court said that Mr Chautala will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the like amount.

The order was passed after Delhi Police, represented by advocate Rajesh Mahajan, told the court that the Controller of Exams of the university has confirmed that the exam in question is scheduled tomorrow.

Mr Chautala is pursuing a PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the distance education program of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology at Hisar.

The Supreme Court had on August 3, 2016 dismissed the appeals of Mr Chautala and his father OP Chautala challenging the high court verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015, said, "The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country."

The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.