Jailed Bhim Army Leader Chandrashekhar To Be Released, Say UP Police

Chandrashekhar (left) was tracked down by the police in Dalhousie.

Chandrashekhar, the founder of the Bhim Army who has been in jail since his arrest in June last year, is likely to be released. Arrested after caste clashes in western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, which left one dead and many injured, Chandrashekhar was booked under the National Security Act. He was to be released in November.

In a statement to the media, the police said they decided to release him because of a request from his mother and what they called "changed circumstances".

The Bhim Army was set up around three years ago in Saharanpur and has gained considerable popularity among members of the Scheduled Castes.

Locals say the group is aggressive in its campaign for empowerment of scheduled castes, but is prompt to respond to calls for help. The Bhim Army also runs some 300 pathshaalas or schools.

Over the years, the group has been able to pitch itself as the answer for those members of the Scheduled Castes, who are seen to be disenchanted with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party.

At the time of his arrest last year, Mr Chandrashekhar was tracked down by the police in Dalhousie, a hill resort in Himachal Pradesh. The police had declared a reward of Rs. 12,000 for any information that would lead to the arrest of the 31-year-old.

Evading arrest for over a month, Mr Chandrashekhar had given interviews to the media from various hideouts. He alleged that atrocities against underprivileged communities were on the rise since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge.

The BJP has not responded so far, but sources say the move could be a strategy to lessen the influence of Mayawati's party in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent by-elections in the region, the BJP lost two seats it held to the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD combine -- the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and the Noorpur assembly seat.

Releasing Mr Chandrashekhar at this time will give him the space to reclaim political capital among his community again. So far, his organisation has not given any hint about any kind of alliance with the BSP or the opposition parties in the state.

Over the last year, Mayawati had taken several digs at the Bhim Army, suggesting it was a product of the BJP and the party was using it to target the BSP and its attempts to forge an alliance of all castes in UP.