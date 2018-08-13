Bhim Army To Stage Protest In Delhi Seeking Chandrashekhar Azad's Release

The Dalit organisation is also demanding withdrawal of cases against those who have been jailed in connection with the April 2 Bharat Bandh violence.

Delhi | | Updated: August 13, 2018 15:46 IST
Bhim Army will stage a protest on the Parliament Street (File)

New Delhi: 

The Bhim Army is planning to stage a protest on the Parliament Street on August 19 demanding release of its founder Chandrashekhar Azad who is in jail on charges of engineering caste riots in Saharanpur last year.

"We will stage a protest on the Parliament Street and march to the Parliament demanding release of Chandrashekhar Azad and dropping of charges under the Nation Security Act (NSA) against him," Bhim Army National President Vinay Ratan Singh told reporters here.

"The rally is necessary as there is a civil war-like situation emerging from the government's failure to check issues relating to Dalits and caste discrimination," he alleged.

Bhim ArmyChandrashekhar AzadDelhi

