Jailed Asaram Bapu's Interim Bail Plea Rejected

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu.

In his bail application, Asaram Bapu had stated that his wife Laxmi Devi was seriously ill and was admitted in the hospital. Since he has been in the jail for the past five years continuously, he be granted bail to attend his wife.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while rejecting his bail plea said, "The court has no sympathy with such criminals." He was hearing the plea after justice Sangeet Lodha had refused to hear the plea on Monday.

Objecting to his plea, government counsel argued that Asaram Bapu's wife was fine and not serious as was mentioned by him.

The court was also provided with the medical report of his wife and considering the report and the arguments, rejected the bail plea of Asaram Bapu.

Before this, his three parole pleas have been turned down, twice by the District Parole Committee and once by the high court.

A Jodhpur court in Rajasthan had convicted Asaram Bapu and two of his associates in a 2013 rape case.

He is currently serving a life term sentence in the Jodhpur central jail for raping a girl.