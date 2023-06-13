Jail Inmate, Accused Of Murder And Extortion, Escapes From Faridabad Hospital

The jail inmate's escape has raised questions on the police

A jail inmate, accused of murder and extortion, on Tuesday escaped from a Faridabad hospital where he was undergoing treatment for hip surgery, police said.

The jail inmate's escape has raised questions on the police since he was walking with the help of a walker after his surgery in BK Hospital.

The inmate, identified as 30-year-old Naveesh alias Nahar Singh, was lodged in Neemka Jail following an FIR against him at Tigaon Police Station under sections 302 (murder) and 386 (extortion) of the IPC in 2021.

A fresh FIR was registered against Naveesh on Tuesday, officials said, adding that police will probe the role of the five cops who were on duty with him at the hospital.

According to the police, Naveesh had been hospitalised for seven days after complaining of pain in his hip. After the surgery, he was admitted to the prisoner ward in the hospital. A police team was also deployed to watch him in hospital.

Around 6 am, Naveesh gave a slip to the cops on duty on the pretext of going to the washroom, police said.

"Efforts are on to nab the accused. He will be arrested soon. Action will be taken against the cops if anyone is found involved with the accused," said ACP Aman Yadav, ACP (headquarters) of Faridabad.