Jagan Reddy Asked To Appear Before CBI Court In Disproportionate Assets Case

A Special CBI Court in Hyderabad has directed former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure his personal appearance for the hearing in the long-pending disproportionate assets case on or before November 21.

The directive followed intense arguments and the subsequent withdrawal of Jagan Mohan Reddy's plea for exemption, which the CBI had vehemently opposed.

The case against Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently out on bail, dates back over a decade and is primarily known as the Disproportionate Assets Case. It stems from allegations of quid pro quo arrangements during the tenure of his late father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allege that various companies and individuals made massive investments, often at high premiums, into Jagan Mohan Reddy's businesses, including Jagathi Publications and Bharathi Cements, in exchange for undue favours like land allotments, mining leases, and other clearances from the state government.

The CBI has filed at least 11 charge sheets in the matter, naming Jagan Mohan Reddy as the principal accused (A-1).

The current requirement for personal attendance was set as a condition when the CBI court granted Jagan Mohan Reddy permission to travel to Europe last month. He was originally directed to appear by November 14 to provide details of his travel and ensure adherence to his bail conditions.

Following his return, the expected appearance became a point of contention. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a fresh memo requesting exemption from personal appearance, citing the need for special security arrangements and the administrative burden his physical presence places on the state exchequer. He requested to participate through video conference, stating he would attend in person only if the court insisted.

The court initially directed the CBI to file a counter-affidavit to share its opinion before making a final decision. In its response, the CBI not only opposed the exemption but also referenced earlier disputes, alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy had violated his bail conditions during his foreign trip by failing to provide his correct contact number while abroad. The CBI had previously sought, though failed, to have his bail cancelled over these alleged violations.

With the November 14 deadline approaching, and facing strong opposition from the investigating agency, Jagan Mohan Reddy's counsel withdrew the exemption memo during the hearing on November 11. Instead of the original November 14 deadline, the court granted a brief extension, directing him to be present on or before November 21.