Fresh Row In Andhra Pradesh As Chandrababu Naidu's MLA Calls Jagan Reddy "Psycho"

Actor-turned-politician and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna ignited a fresh controversy with his remarks in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, calling former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a "psycho".

Mr Balakrishna's statements were in response to BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas, who had claimed that Mr Reddy met film personalities only after megastar Chiranjeevi had "insisted".

Mr Balakrishna vehemently denied this. "It is a complete lie that Jagan came down because Chiranjeevi insisted. No one insisted there," he said. He added that he himself was invited to meet the "psycho" but chose not to go.

Following the controversial remarks, Chiranjeevi issued a statement to clarify the matter and counter Mr Balakrishna's comments.

"My conduct is based on mutual respect", Chiranjeevi said, insisting that he always treats people with respect, be it a Chief Minister or the common man. He clarified that Mr Reddy had welcomed him cordially and that "it is completely false that Jagan came down because I spoke forcefully."

He explained that the meeting was to represent the film industry's issues, as producers and directors had approached him. He, along with a delegation, had gone to visit the former Chief Minister at his invitation.

Chiranjeevi also revealed that he had personally called Mr Balakrishna to invite him to the meeting, but the latter was not available.

The actor-politician said he had made the statement since his name was brought up in the assembly and he felt it was important to provide the public with the facts. He stressed that he would not resort to personal attacks and would continue to act with dignity.