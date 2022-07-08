Jagan Mohan Reddy To Inaugurate Andhra Ruling Party's Plenary Meet Today

Lakhs of party workers are expected to gather at the venue. (File)

A two-day plenary session of the YSR Congress Party, which is likely to set the party's agenda for the next Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, begins today in Guntur. Chief Minister and YSRCP president, Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Friday inaugurate the session, which is being held after five years.

This will be the party's first plenary meet after the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party (YSRCP) came to power in Andhra Pradesh with a massive mandate in 2019. The last session was held in 2017.

The plenary session coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Jagan Reddy's father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

Lakhs of party workers are expected to gather at the venue, where elaborate arrangements have been made, located opposite the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. An air-conditioned tent for the media and a separate tent for the dining area have also been put up.

The mega meet of the YSR Congress is considered crucial as Jagan Reddy is expected to lay out the roadmap for the party. The welfare agenda of the government could be the focus of the Chief Minister's address. A few resolutions giving directions to party workers to take the government's welfare agenda to the people are expected to be passed.

In his address, Jagan Reddy is likely to highlight the government's welfare schemes, especially in the fields of education, health and agriculture. Women empowerment schemes like Aasara, Cheyutha and zero-interest loans could also feature in his speech.

The resolution to elect the party president is also likely to be tabled at the two-day meet. Jagan Reddy is likely to be named "lifetime President" of the YSRCP at the plenary, news agency PTI reported.

In May 2019, YSRCP scripted historic success in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which were held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. The party came to power in the state with 151 Assembly seats and emerged the winner in 23 Lok Sabha segments. Since then, under the leadership of Jagan Reddy, the ruling party has won almost all local body and civic body elections in the state.

The next state elections are slated for 2024.