Jagan Reddy To Be Named Party's 'Lifetime Chief' At Mega Event Tomorrow

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the YSRCP plenary tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be elected "lifetime president" of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party (YSRCP) when it begins its two-day plenary session in Amaravati on Friday.

The party constitution will be modified to allow Mr Reddy's election as the YSRCP president for his lifetime.

The YSRCP is citing the case of DMK, which was allowed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to name M Karunanidhi as the party chief for life.

"On similar lines, we will also seek the ECI's permission to let Jagan be our president for life," a top leader of the party was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This will be the third plenary of the decade-old party, and the first since it came to power in Andhra Pradesh three years ago.

The party has lined up nine resolutions, one each on women empowerment, education, healthcare, Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, transparency in administration, social empowerment, agriculture and industries, that would be adopted at the plenary.

The ninth resolution will be on "Dushta Chatushtayam" (evil quartet), targeting the principal opposition Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and three Telugu media houses, which the YSRCP branded as "yellow media".

"Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu will burst into tears after seeing the plenary's success," YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Vijayasai Reddy told media here on Thursday.

The plenary is being held coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mr Reddy's father, former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on July 8.

After paying floral tributes to his father, Jagan Reddy will deliver the inaugural speech at the plenary.

The plenary will end on Saturday evening with his closing remarks.

The YSRCP expects 1.5 lakh leaders and delegates to attend the first day's session and four lakh on the second day.