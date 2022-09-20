Jacqueline Fernandez's Designer To Be Questioned In Rs 200 Crore Scam Tomorrow

Jacqueline Fernandez is the only accused named in a supplementary chargesheet. (File)

After questioning Jacqueline Fernandez for 15 hours over 2 days, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has now summoned the actor's designer tomorrow. The probe agency is investigating a Rs 200-crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Ms Fernandez's designer, Lepakshi, will be questioned by the probe agency tomorrow.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Ms Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Ms Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him

During questioning, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.

Known for films like "Kick", "Bhoot Police'' and "Vikrant Rona", the actor is the only accused named in a supplementary chargesheet. She has said she is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy and that she was cheated.