Jacqueline Fernandez Tried To Flee India, Destroy Evidence: Agency

Jacqueline Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez tried to leave India while she was being investigated in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court today.

The court was hearing a regular bail application of the actor. Her lawyers said she hasn't got any document from the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, after which the court told the ED to do so. The case will be heard next on November 10.

In its reply to the court today opposing the Bollywood actor's regular bail application, the ED alleged Ms Fernandez tampered with evidence during investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone.

The ED alleged Ms Fernandez has not been cooperating with the investigators. She wanted to leave India, but could not do so as her name was on the "lookout circular", or the list of people to be stopped from fleeing the country, the ED said in the court document.

When made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, Ms Fernandez simply refused to cooperate, the ED said, adding she showed behaviour not helpful to the investigation.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is jailed in Delhi, allegedly cheated many people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

The ED says Ms Fernandez and another actor, Nora Fatehi, received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the alleged conman.

The investigators have also said Ms Fernandez knew about Sukesh Chandrasekhar's involvement in criminal cases and that he was married, but she chose to overlook them and made financial transactions with him.