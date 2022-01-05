Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Till Thursday Morning Due To Bad Weather

The region will witness heavy rain and snow

The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended till tomorrow morning following inclement weather conditions, said the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday.

"Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of 6th January. 18,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on Wednesday," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Senior IMD Scientist, said, "As I have told earlier about the warning, in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region."

He stated, "It will again be active on January 6 which will lead to the heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and mountain regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand will also see heavy rainfall and snowfall."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)