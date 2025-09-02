Longest Suspension Of Vaishno Devi Yatra After Covid, More Rain Expected

The Vaishno Devi yatra in Jammu and Kashmir remains suspended for a week now, since a landslide hit the pilgrimage track last Tuesday, killing 35. This is the longest duration the pilgrimage has stayed suspended, since COVID-19 restrictions.

There is no indication if the yatra will resume any time soon. In fact, a recent J&K administration order asking hotels and dharamshals in Katra to vacate has only deepened uncertainty.

While more rain is predicted in next 60 hours, the order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Katra has cited landslides, sinking of roads at some places and called for immediate preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident.

"I order the vacation of all commercial establishments located on the stretch from Asia Chowk to Balini Bridge and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodi with immediate effect, till these establishment obtain Safety Certificate from the Executive Engineer, PWD (RBB), Katra," reads an order by Piyush Dhotra, Katra SDM.

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine Board has come under criticism for its failure to stop the pilgrimage despite heavy rain and red alert which led to 35 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the shrine board, has ordered a probe after a strong public resentment and protesters in Katra against the shrine board.

A three-member panel headed by Shaleen Kabra, additional chief secretary J&K, has been constituted to inquire into reasons behind the landslide incident. Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, are two other members of the probe committee which has been directed to submit its report within two weeks to the Lieutenant Governor.

Critics, however, ask what happened to the earlier probe into a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi on January 1, 2022, in which a dozen pilgrims were killed and scores injured. After the stampede, Mr Sinha had constituted a three-member high-level panel headed by Mr Kabra to probe the incident and submit its report within one week. Three years on, the report was never made public and no one was held accountable.

Earlier, Mr Sinha had claimed that the yatra was stopped before a cloudburst hit the track killing 35 pilgrims. But people of Katra and also scores of yatris who survived the landslide said no one was stopped before the tragedy.

In the wake of heavy rain, the Jammu and Kashmir government had also closed educational institutions in Jammu region including Katra for last 10 days.

"If schools were closed after the red alert and weather advisory, why did the Shrine Board not stop the yatra," asked Surinder Chowdery, J&K Deputy Chief Minister.

The 12 km Vaishno Devi Yatra track is largely covered with blue colour roof to protect pilgrims from the sun and rain. After heavy rain, a landslide hit the roof at Adhkuwari. The landslide and collapse of the shed caused the deaths of 35 pilgrims and injured several others.

For the last eight days, the Vaishno Devi Yatra, one of India's most popular pilgrimage is suspended. The shrine board has cancelled all bookings- including helicopter tickets and accommodation of intending pilgrims - till the time the yatra is resumed.

According to the order, in the wake of inclement weather, many commercial establishments in Katra, including hotels and dharmashalas, have become vulnerable and their operations poses a risk to public safety.

"It is imperative to assess the safety of the structures of the commercial establishments located in Katra for the overall safety and security of the pilgrims, before they are allowed to enter/stay," reads the order.