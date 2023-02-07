India's First Glass Igloo Restaurant Opens In Kashmir's Gulmarg

The concept of a glass igloo restaurant was inspired by similar structures in Finland.

India's first glass igloo restaurant in Gulmarg has become a popular destination for tourists who visit the area to experience its scenic beauty.

This glass-wall restaurant was built a few days ago in the middle of snow by the Kolahoi Green Heights hotel of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. In 2021, the same hotel built a snow igloo in Gulmarg which was the biggest snow igloo in Asia that also attracted tourists.

#WATCH | J&K: A glass igloo at a hotel in snow-capped Gulmarg in Srinagar continues to be a tourist attraction



"I am experiencing this for the first time in India. I would like to tell people to come here once and experience it" said a tourist (06.02) pic.twitter.com/QPBao1j25A — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

While talking to ANI, Hamid Masoodi, General Manager of the hotel said, "We are always trying to bring new concepts in Gulmarg to promote winter tourism and this year we have launched an igloo glass concept for a restaurant."

"We took the concept from Finland and built three igloos in the courtyard of our hotel. This was not seen anywhere before," added Masoodi.

Three more igloos have been built at phase one of the Gulmarg Gondola cable car project at the hotel

Shahrukh, a tourist in Gulmarg while talking to ANI said, "The igloo is amazing. I would recommend everyone to come here and experience this glass igloo once, it is very nice."

"This is the first time that I have been inside a glass igloo. It is a beautiful experience," said another visitor.

Aizoo, a tourist who visited Gulmarg to enjoy some adventure sports said, "I came to Gulmarg to experience adventures like skiing, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) rides and gondola rides. I saw the glass igloo here and have witnessed something like this for the first time. I had a wonderful experience of enjoying the lunch and dinner with such scenic view sitting inside the glass igloo."

These glass igloos have a proper heating arrangement and tourists want to sit there to spend and enjoy the moment while having food at the same time. The spot has become an attraction for igloo cafe lovers and tourists are now flocking to this restaurant to take selfies at the spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)