3 Foreign Terrorists, US-Made M4 Rifles In Reasi Terror Attack: Sources

Three foreign terrorists were involved in the attack on a civilian bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi Sunday evening, sources have told NDTV, adding, there are three terror groups operating in the region.

Unconfirmed reports say at least two terrorists are hiding in the upper (and forested, making it difficult to access and search) reaches of the Reasi region. A massive search op is underway to locate them.

Sources also said the terrorists used M4 carbines - American-made assault rifles developed in the 1980s and used extensively by militaries worldwide, including a variant reportedly in service with Pakistani special forces and the Special Security Unit of the Sindh Police.

The attack, in which nine people were killed and 33 others injured, has set alarm bells ringing in the top levels of India's intelligence services, particularly since it came on the day Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a record third consecutive time.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the attack and said Mr Modi is personally monitoring the situation. "The guilty will not be spared," he said. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and police have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists," he said.

The attack was on a bus carrying 53 people to the Shiv Khor cave temple when it veered off the road after the first barrage of gunfire, and fell into a gorge near a village called Teryath.

Disturbing visuals showed scattered bodies and the damaged bus.

Mr Modi, who hours earlier took oath a grand ceremony in Delhi (approx. 700 km away), has been in touch Mr Sinha, who said the Prime Minister "...asked me to constantly monitor the situation".

PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon'ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu and Amit Shah, the Home Minister in the Modi 2.0 government and has been sworn in as a cabinet minister in this government too, also posted. Mr Shah called himself "deeply pained" by the attack. "Culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face wrath of the law."

From the opposition, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the "cowardly attack", and said, "This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in J&K." His sister, Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra said, "Terrorism is a violent act against humanity..."

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring Rajouri and Poonch.

