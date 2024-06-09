Leaders Condemn 'Dastardly' Terror Attack On Bus Full Of Pilgrims In J&K

At least nine people have been killed and 33 injured in the terror attack

Union Minister Amit Shah has condemned the gruesome terror attack on a bus full of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district this evening that killed at least nine people and injured 33 others.

Those behind the "dastardly attack won't be spared and will face the wrath of the law", the third-term Union Minister said in a post on X, adding, "The local administration is working on a war footing to provide immediate medical attention."

Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law.

The local administration is… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) June 9, 2024

"Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law. The local administration is working on a war footing to provide immediate medical attention. May the Almighty give the loved ones of the deceased the strength to bear this pain. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote.

The bus, with pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple, skidded off the road after the driver lost control in the face of gunfire by terrorists and fell into a deep gorge.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also called the attack "cowardly" and wrote: "The cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shivkhodi temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening. This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी ज़िले में, शिवखोड़ी मंदिर से तीर्थयात्रियों को ले जा रही बस पर हुआ कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमला अत्यंत दुखद है।



यह शर्मनाक घटना जम्मू-कश्मीर के चिंताजनक सुरक्षा हालातों की असली तस्वीर है।



मैं सभी शोक संतप्त परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2024

"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The entire country stands united against terrorism," he added.

In a post, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mourned the loss of lives in the attack and wrote, "The cowardly terrorist attack on a bus full of pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad and condemnable. Terrorism is a violent act against humanity against which the entire country stands in solidarity."

Deeply pained by the incident of the attack on pilgrims in Reasi, J&K. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP, J&K, and inquired about the incident. The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law.

The local administration is… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) June 9, 2024

"I pray for peace to all the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she added.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge "unequivocally" condemned the terror attack on "our people".

"We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and authorities should provide immediate assistance and compensation to the victims," he said.

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring Rajouri and Poonch.