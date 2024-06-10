Drones Hunt For Terrorists After Attack On Bus Carrying Pilgrims In Jammu

The bus plunged into a gorge, killing nine and injuring 33 passengers.

A massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district where terrorists targeted a bus full of pilgrims yesterday. The bus plunged into a gorge, killing nine and injuring 33 passengers. Two-three Pakistani terrorists are believed to be involved in the attack. They are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch, IANS reported citing officials.

M4 carbines, an American-made assault rifle variant, were used, say officials. At least three terror groups are active in Reasi-Udhampur-Poonch-Rajouri area, sources in the security forces told NDTV, adding that there are no local terrorists here. The recent attacks are not interlinked since the groups work independently, they said.

The driver lost control after terrorists opened fire at the bus and it fell into a gorge in Teryath village of Poni area, said Mohita Sharma, SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Reasi. It was travelling from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town.

The Army, police, and paramilitary forces rushed to the rescue of the passengers with help from locals. Nine died while the injured, all non-locals, were shifted to hospitals in Reasi and Jammu city.

Officials said a joint operational headquarters of the police, Army and CRPF was set up at the site. Five teams and a drone were deployed for combing operations.

The attack came on a day India sworn in its national government with a host of leaders joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking oath of office. The Prime Minister has taken stock of the situation and assured all help, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Amit Shah, who overlooked internal security in the previous cabinet, said online he was "deeply pained" by the attack on pilgrims. "The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law," he warned and prayed for the victims.