3 Terrorists Shot Dead In J&K, One Was Involved In Civilian's Killing

Security forces have detained over 700 people in response to the killings (File)

Three terrorists - at least one of whom was involved in the targeted killing of a civilian in J&K over the past week - were shot dead yesterday after an anti-terror op that began Monday, the police have said.

The three were killed during an anti-terror op in Shopian district; they were offered a chance to surrender but refused to do so, police said. All three are believed to be members of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba that authorities believe is behind the killing of civilians.

"... 03 terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," police said.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed #terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/0vgygLxLpr — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

One of three - Mukhtar Shah from the Ganderbal district - has been linked to the killing of Virendra Paswan, a native of Bihar who made a living as a street food hawker in Srinagar.

Police yesterday also said that another terrorist - Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar - was shot and killed in the Hajin area of Bandipore, and four of his associates were arrested.

Mohammad Shafi Lone was one of three civilians killed in the Kashmir Valley on October 5

Police have said Dar was responsible for the killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone, a taxi driver from Bandipore who was among the three civilians, including Virendra Paswan, shot dead last Tuesday.

Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

The third victim was Makhan Lal Bindroo, 70, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and the owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park.

Less than 48 hours later two more civilians - Deepak Chand and Supunder Kour - were killed - both were teachers at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar's Eidgah area.

On Sunday security forces detained over 700 people in response to the killings.

Police believe several of those detained have links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami or are suspected overground workers (OGW), and come from Srinagar, Budgam or other areas in southern Kashmir.

A senior police officer told NDTV they were detained to "break the chain of attacks".

The murders have sparked outrage in the already tense Kashmir Valley, with opposition leaders fiercely critical of the administrations' apparent inability to stop the attacks and locals living in fear.

Dozens of scared Kashmiri Pandit families have already fled the Valley.

On Thursday, National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah told NDTV innocent people were dying and demanded the government re-assess polices. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Valley and offer reassurances to those living there.

The Home Ministry has sent a team of senior officers to Kashmir to supervise operations; this was after Amit Shah held a meeting and reportedly pulled up local officials.