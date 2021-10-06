'My Father Was A Warrior': Daughter Of Chemist Killed In J&K Terror Attack

Smriti Bindroo says she will keep a smiling face as she knows her father lived and died like a warrior.

Her father lived fearlessly and refused to shut down his medicine store in Srinagar even in the worst of times. A day after he was shot dead by terrorists, she refused to give in to tears.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, 70, was shot dead in Srinagar in a series of terror attacks on Tuesday.

Mr Bindroo was inside his shop -- Bindroo Medicate pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park - when he was shot at close range.

As his family grieved, his daughter Dr Smriddi Bindroo said she would keep a smile on as she knows her father lived and died like a warrior.

"Today my father no more, still I have a smiling face. Because I know my father was a warrior. He was a winner. He is going like a warrior man...I am not going to shed tears. That will be like a tribute to those gunmen," she told NDTV, speaking over the sound of weeping family members and neighbours.

"Let's pay tribute to that Makhan lal Bindroo who was a gem of a human being... a hardworking man. Salute to him...Really salute to him..."

Mr Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, remained in Kashmir even at the peak of terrorism in the 1990s.

Smriddi said her father had taught her to live without fear. "What for do we fear? They say fearlessness is life. Fear is death...I used to ask my father, 'don't you get afraid?' He said - 'If I live in fear, then every day will become difficult to live. If I die, it will only be once'," she quoted her father as saying.

Two more persons, a food vendor and a cab driver, were killed in three attacks in an hour.

Smriddi Bindroo said she wanted to tell her father's killers - "Focus your energies, channelize your energies on positive aspects".