Over 700 'Terrorist Sympathisers' Detained In J&K After Civilian Killings

Security forces have detained over 700 people in Jammu and Kashmir in response to the killing of seven civilians, including those from the Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh and Muslim communities, in six days.

Several of those detained are believed to have links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami group or are people on a list of suspected overground workers (OGW), and come from Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam and other areas in southern Kashmir.

A senior police officer told NDTV they had been detained to "break the chain of attacks in the (Kashmir) Valley". The officer also said the attacks may have been fuelled by an increase in radicalism following the Taliban's rise to power, and that the killers were going after "easy" targets.

The murders have sparked massive outrage in the already tense Kashmir Valley, with opposition leaders and locals fiercely critical of the administrations' apparent inability to stop the attacks.

The most recent deaths were of two government schoolteachers - Supunder Kour (a Sikh) and Deepak Chand (a Hindu), who were shot dead by gunmen in Srinagar on Thursday.

"The pistol-wielding men came... asked for ID cards of teachers and fired at two... one each from the minority Sikh and Hindu community," news agency Reuters quoted a schoolteacher as saying.

J&K Police have attributed most of these attacks to "The Resistance Front", which they believe is an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

On Thursday the Home Ministry sent a team of senior officers to Kashmir to supervise operations.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the killings and warned terrorists that a "befitting reply" will be given to those found involved in the attacks.