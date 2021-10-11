Terrorist Who Killed Kashmir Cab Driver Gunned Down By Security Forces: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today said they have killed a terrorist involved in the killing of a cab driver in Bandipore district. Four "associates" who were involved in the incident were arrested yesterday, they said.

Police said Lashkar terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, who was on the run after he killed Mohammad Shafi Lone on October 5, was gunned down this morning during an anti-terror operation in Hajin area of Bandipore.

A president of a taxi stand in Bandipora, Mohammad Shafi Lone was one of three civilians killed in three separate incidents in the Valley on October 5. A chemist and a street food vendor were the two other victims - all of them were killed within a span of an hour.

Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

The murders have sparked outrage in the already tense Kashmir Valley, with opposition leaders fiercely critical of the administrations' apparent inability to stop the attacks and locals living in fear.

Security forces have detained over 700 people - believed to have links to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami or are suspected overground workers (OGW), and come from Srinagar, Budgam or other areas in southern Kashmir - to "break the chain of attacks in the (Kashmir) Valley".

As many as 28 civilians have been killed in terrorist violence in Kashmir this year.