'Army Vigilant But Government Should...': GN Azad After 3 Civilians Killed In J&K

After the deaths of three civilians in the Rajouri encounter, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that the government should also include local people to gather information in such places affected by attacks.

"Army and paramilitary forces are vigilant, now the central and state governments need to increase security agencies. Our agencies should be active but the government should also include local people to gather information in such places affected by attacks. I believe that these activities will be controlled," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said on Saturday that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

The matter is under investigation, said the Indian Army in a post on social media.

Security forces have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as search operations are underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector.

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation."

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the army posted on X.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs to the families of three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.

This comes after four Army personnel were killed and three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists on Thursday evening.

Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir as around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the forest areas of the region, defence sources said on Friday.

Reacting to the situation, JK National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said, "Terrorists attacked Surankote and our soldiers lost their lives. Our police personnel detained some locals. Are we fighting terrorists or our people?."

"If we are fighting with our people, then we can never win this. I want to request that Home Minister Amit Shah come to Surankote to address people's sentiments. It is important that he tells people that they will investigate the issue and put it in front of them. It is a serious situation and a violation of human rights," he added.

