Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, 1 Injured

A migrant worker was shot dead and another was injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar today. The victim, Amritpal Singh, was a resident of Amritsar in Punjab. The details of the other injured are not known yet. Amritpal Singh was reportedly a hawker, sources said.

The police said the incident took place at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar and the area has been cordoned off by the police and a search is on to find the attackers. The other injured has been evacuated and medical attention is being provided.

Earlier, in October, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. It was the second terror attack in the region in just 24 hours. Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice while he was playing cricket in the Eidgah area.

In the past, several attacks on migrant workers have taken place in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir has been rattled by such attacks and since October 2019, non-local workers have often been targeted by terrorists in the region.

The attack in Srinagar today comes after a month when terrorists fired on army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, prompting soldiers to fire back. Reports indicated that the terrorists may have escaped after the initial exchange of gunfire, which included bullets fired from a nearby hill in the Krishna Ghati area.