Ivanka Trump Shares Photos With PM Modi From India Visit, Talks Of US-India Ties

Ivanka Trump shared several photos with PM Modi from her India trip of 2017

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, today shared several photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from her India visit three years ago on her Instagram and spoke about the "strong friendship" between the two countries.

"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she captioned the post.

India and US have good diplomatic relations with Donald Trump visiting India with his family early this year for the Namaste Trump event. The two countries are also the most affected nations in the world due to the deadly coronavirus.

The photographs, shared by Ms Trump, were clicked at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad where the 39-year-old had led a 350-strong delegation from the United States in November 2017.

Ms Trump, also an advisor to President Trump, had showered praises on PM Modi during her visit and applauded him for bringing a promise of "transformational change" to Indians through his journey from humble beginnings to the country's top office.

Her one-day visit had turned Hyderabad into a fort with over 10,000 security personnel, sniffer dogs and a special team to monitor people and suspicious activities. Hyderabad had rolled out a red carpet for Ms Trump, putting up billboards with her pictures across the city.

Early this year, she made a return to India with her father and other family members for a 2-day visit. She treated her millions of Instagram followers to glimpses from the trip throughout her stay. She also clicked a bunch of photographs at Agra's Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner.

Quite active on Instagram, Ms Trump shares several photos of her trips, including those from her visits to India.