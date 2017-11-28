Ivanka Trump's Hebrew Name Is Yael: 10 Interesting Facts About Her Life

Ivanka Trump is in India to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad.

New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, Adviser to US President Donald Trump, is in India to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 which is being held in Hyderabad. She was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the summit which highlights the theme 'Women First, Prosperity For All'. The 36-year-old wears many hats. Apart from being the adviser to the White House, she has been a television personality, is a fashion designer, an author and a businesswoman. She is the owner of fashion and lifestyle brand - The Ivanka Trump Collection.