Ivanka Trump's Hebrew Name Is Yael: 10 Interesting Facts About Her Life

Ivanka Trump is in India to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad.
New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, Adviser to US President Donald Trump, is in India to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 which is being held in Hyderabad. She was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the summit which highlights the theme 'Women First, Prosperity For All'. The 36-year-old wears many hats. Apart from being the adviser to the White House, she has been a television personality, is a fashion designer, an author and a businesswoman. She is the owner of fashion and lifestyle brand - The Ivanka Trump Collection.
10 interesting facts about Ivanka Trump's life
Ivanka Trump was born in New York on October 30, 1981. Her mother Ivana Marie is a former model and her father Donald Trump was formerly a businessman and became the 45th President of the United States in 2017. Her parents divorced when she was 10 years old.
Ms Trump has two brothers Donald Jr and Eric; a half-brother, Barron and a half-sister, Tiffany.
Ivanka Trump is bilingual and can speak English and French. She is a graduate in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Ms Trump featured in the television show The Apprentice 5, the fifth season of The Apprentice, in which her father Donald Trump was the executive producer and host.
She has been an executive vice president of the family owned The Trump Organisation, a privately-owned international conglomerate.
Ivanka Trump is author of two books: The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life and Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.
She endorsed her father's presidential campaign in 2015. After Donald Trump's election, Ivanka stepped down from her post at the Trump Organisation and was appointed Adviser to the President, but she takes no salary for this work.
Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner who is a real-estate developer and currently a senior advisor to Donald Trump. They have have three children, a daughter and two sons.
While Ivanka Trump was raised as a Presbyterian Christian, she got converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2009 before marrying her Jewish husband. Her Hebrew name is Yael.
Ivanka Trump entered the Forbes' "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list at number 19 this year.