Ivanka Trump Says PM Modi's Rise From Tea-Seller Brings Hope For Change

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and informal advisor of US President Donald Trump, today applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a promise of "transformational change" to Indians through his journey from humble beginnings to the country's top office."From your childhood selling tea to your election as India's Prime Minister, you've proven that transformational change is possible. And now you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country," said Ms Trump.The 36-year-old, who is leading a 350-strong US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit being held in Hyderabad, also had warm words for India's progress.The people of India, Ms Trump said, have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty through their own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work."You have opened new universities across the country. Your doctors and scientists are discovering medical cures and life-saving technologies. Your engineers and architects have built modern wonders that grace your skies. And Indian spacecraft have traveled to the Moon and to Mars," she said.Calling it a "remarkable improvement" she said, "I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi".In her keynote address at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Ms Trump said, "As President Trump said earlier this year: India has a true friend in the White House."PM Modi and President Trump have developed a warm rapport that started in the days before the US election last November. In June, President Trump had hosted a dinner for PM Modi at the White House during his three-day visit to the US. During the visit, the Prime Minister had invited Ivanka Trump to India.Hyderabad had rolled out a red carpet for Ms Trump, putting up billboards with her pictures across the city. Security has also been scaled up; besides 10,000 policemen, sniffer dogs and "spotters" -- men trained to detect any suspicious activity or people - have been deployed.