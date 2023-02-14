It's Natural PM Modi Will Get Credit For Successful G20 Summit: Amit Shah

Pointing out that every state is part of India's G20 Presidency, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that it is natural that credit for a successful summit will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With BJP observing events in a grand manner and giving a strong push to its electoral efforts, Amit Shah also said the basic rule about marketing is that a product will run in the long term if it is good such a product should be projected in a grand manner (gaaje baaje ke saath).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amit Shah referred to India holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations in the country during its G20 Presidency.

"The way the Prime Minister has organized the event, the whole world is watching with surprise. Other counties (during their presidency) have not been able to take G20 series of meetings outside four-five cities but we have given a chance to every state and not a single state or union territory is left out in this big country. It is a big achievement and a lot of preparation goes into it," Shah said.

Shah was responding to a query about the G20 Summit being used for domestic purposes and the Prime Minister getting credit for its success.

"So, why not. If India got the leadership of G20 under PM Modi and if the summit is organized successfully and with aplomb, then PM Modi should get the credit? Should the opposition get it? Obviously, the credit will go to PM Modi," Home Minister said.

He said the visitors will take home the message of India's diversity, its culture and variety in terms of food, dress and language.

Answering a query related to BJP organising events on a grand scale, Shah said the quality of the product has to be good for it to be successful in the long term.

"The basic rule about marketing is if your product is good then only your product will run in the long term. This is the basic rule. If the product is good then it should be projected in a grand manner (gaaje baaje ke saath)," he said. .

"Why every party worker of the BJP should not proudly present PM Modi's work in front of the entire country and the world? The initiatives taken to take the country ahead in the last 75 years and the success achieved, should be presented with pride in front of the country and the world. This is not only honouring the Prime Minister but the entire country," he said.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1 last year and will host the G20 summit in September this year.

G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The logo, theme and website of India's G-20 Presidency reflect the country's message and overarching priorities to the world.