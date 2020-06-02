It's 'Criminal' For Centre To Not Give Cash Support To MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for a financial package for the MSMEs. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are closing down.

"11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 1/3rd of them are closing down permanently. It's criminal for GOI not to give them cash support immediately," he said on Twitter.

Mr Gandhi has been calling for immediate financial support to the MSMEs in the country, which employ a large number of people, saying it has been the hardest hit sector by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

He has also called for a financial package for the MSMEs.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a Rs. 20,000-crore debt scheme to help stressed such enterprises raise funds from financial institutions.