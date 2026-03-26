"It Was To Help People": Mizoram's Lalduhoma Destroys Youth Congress's Land Deals Allegations

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has launched a strong counter attack on the state Youth Congress unit after it alleged wrongdoing in old land deals. The Opposition party's students' wing had alleged Lalduhoma bought land at two places in Serchhip, and called it an attempt to make himself rich.

The chief minister criticised the Youth Congress for what he said was looking for controversy where there was none. He did not deny the land deals, but slammed the Youth Congress for not giving correct information and context to the public.

"I have been elected three times from this constituency. People who faced financial hardships pleaded with me to buy their land or garden. To help them, I bought land even though I didn't need it," the chief minister said at an event of his party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), in the state capital Aizawl. "It was to help people in difficulty. I bought it (land) before the election," Lalduhoma added.

The chief minister's comments came at the meeting to decide ZPM's candidates for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) election. The allegations are an attempt at maligning the chief minister's reputation by the Youth Congress, sources said, adding legal action can't be ruled out.

Lalduhoma said he believes that those who have been MLAs would understand the practice of buying land to help people facing hardships in their constituencies, rather than out of personal need or desire. He said he would not engage in personal attacks. Instead, he said the ZPM government has delivered results despite criticism from Opposition parties.

"Our party and our government must strive to be better than others. We believe this administration is honoured by god, enabling us to achieve what was once considered impossible," Lalduhoma said.