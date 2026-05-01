16 Mizoram Convicts Try A 'Shawshank Redemption', 13 Re-Arrested

In a bizarre case, 16 convicts who had been staying in Mizoram's Lunglei district jail were fraudulently released over four months using forged documents. The matter came to light after an investigation.

According to reports, officials at the Lunglei district and sessions court could not find judicial records authorising the release of certain inmates.

Police sources said the alleged fraud began in January and remained undetected until last week. A police complaint was filed on April 25.

The police have started a massive search operation that led to the re-arrest of 13 convicts. Two are still on the run, they said. One convict has died outside the jail.

Police sources said the fake release orders carried fabricated seals and formatting that closely resembled authentic court directives. An individual identified as Jeremiah Lalthangtura, 22, has been named the mastermind who carried out the fraud.

The suspect first won the trust of other convicts and used jail insiders well. Sources said more arrests are likely.