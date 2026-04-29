Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026 Out: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Results 2026 on April 29. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online using their login details.

Candidates can access their MBSE HSSLC results on the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com, by entering their username and password.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 87.67%. A total of 12,243 students appeared for the examination, including 5,605 Boys and 6,638 Girls. Out of these, 10,734 candidates have passed the exam, with 4,915 boys and 5,819 girls students successfully clearing it.

The data shows that the overall pass percentage is 87.67%, while the pass percentage for male students is 87.7% and for female students is 87.66%. In addition, 115 candidates have received a compartmental chance, and 1,394 students have failed the examination, including 642 males and 752 girls.

In the main category, the pass rate is 87.76%, with 87.80% for boys and 87.73% for girls. In the additional category, the pass rate is recorded at 74.03%, including 74.5% for boys and 73.33% for girls.

How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 online:

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com .

or . Click on the "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future use.

How to check result via SMS:

Students can also check their results through SMS if the website is slow:

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type MBSE12.Roll Number.

Send it to 5676750.

You will receive your subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

How to check result via DigiLocker: