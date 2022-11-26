ISRO's PSLV-C54 Rocket Successfully Places Oceansat Satellite In Orbit

ISRO's PSLV rocket today successfully placed Earth observation satellite 'Oceansat' in orbit

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV today successfully injected Earth observation satellite 'Oceansat' into a sun-synchronous orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off at a prefixed time at 11:56 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at this spaceport at the end of a 25.30-hour countdown.

After reaching the intended orbit 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off, the Earth Observation Satellite or the Oceansat successfully separated from the rocket and was placed into orbit, ISRO chairman S Somanath said.

Scientists would perform lowering of the rocket to place the other co-passenger satellites into a different orbit which is expected to take place in a two-hour duration.

The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.



