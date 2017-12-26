ISIS Operative Held In July Was On Second Visit To Syria: NIA The chargesheet said that "Mustafa facilitated Shajahan Kandy in procuring an Indian passport in the name of Mohammad Ismail Mohideen on the basis of forged documents, despite having knowledge of his intention to go to perform hijrah to Syria".

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT The NIA filed a chargesheet against Shajahan Kandy on December 23 New Delhi: Shajahan Velluva Kandy, an alleged Islamic State operative arrested by Delhi Police after his deportation from Turkey in July, was on his second mission to go to "perform hijrah to Syria" on a fake passport, the NIA said.



The revelation came out after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which



The chargesheet said that "Mustafa facilitated Kandy in procuring an Indian passport in the name of Mohammad Ismail Mohideen on the basis of forged documents, despite having knowledge of his intention to go to perform hijrah to Syria".



"Kandy is a member of proscribed international terrorist organisation ISIS. In October 2016, he along with his family went to Turkey via Malaysia with intention to go to Syria for fighting on behalf of the terrorist organisation. However, while crossing the Turkey-Syria border, he was apprehended along with his family by the Turkish authorities and deported to India on February 10.



"After deportation, Kandy acquired a new Indian passport. On March 31, he along with Mustafa went to Bangkok enroute to his final destination, Syria. Mustafa returned to India on April 1 while Kandy went to Turkey and was again apprehended by the Turkish authorities while crossing over to Syria," the NIA chargesheet said.



A case against Kandy, a resident of Kerala's Kannur, was initially registered at by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on September 5. He had been arrested on July 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after being deported by the Turkish authorities. Mustafa was arrested from Chennai on July 12.



Shajahan Velluva Kandy, an alleged Islamic State operative arrested by Delhi Police after his deportation from Turkey in July, was on his second mission to go to "perform hijrah to Syria" on a fake passport, the NIA said.The revelation came out after the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigation of the case on September 5 following Home Ministry orders, filed a chargesheet against Kandy and his associate Mohammad Mustafa on December 23 in a special court here.The chargesheet said that "Mustafa facilitated Kandy in procuring an Indian passport in the name of Mohammad Ismail Mohideen on the basis of forged documents, despite having knowledge of his intention to go to perform hijrah to Syria"."Kandy is a member of proscribed international terrorist organisation ISIS. In October 2016, he along with his family went to Turkey via Malaysia with intention to go to Syria for fighting on behalf of the terrorist organisation. However, while crossing the Turkey-Syria border, he was apprehended along with his family by the Turkish authorities and deported to India on February 10."After deportation, Kandy acquired a new Indian passport. On March 31, he along with Mustafa went to Bangkok enroute to his final destination, Syria. Mustafa returned to India on April 1 while Kandy went to Turkey and was again apprehended by the Turkish authorities while crossing over to Syria," the NIA chargesheet said.A case against Kandy, a resident of Kerala's Kannur, was initially registered at by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on September 5. He had been arrested on July 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after being deported by the Turkish authorities. Mustafa was arrested from Chennai on July 12.