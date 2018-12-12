Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal Wedding: First Pictures From Ambani Residence

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal in a grand ceremony at Ambani residence Anitilia in Mumbai tonight. From Bollywood celebrities to politicians to industrialists, the wedding is going to be a power-packed function, just like the grand sangeet ceremony held in Udaipur. The pre-wedding bash saw sizzling performances of American pop sensation Beyonce and Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. The dance videos and pictures from the pre-wedding bash instantly became viral on social media, with people calling it "the wedding of the year".
Here are first pictures from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding and they are grand:
Flowers greet the guests at the the Ambani residence Antilia.
Professional dancers performed during the wedding procession.
The Bachchan family was spotted entering the wedding venue.
The couple got engaged in Italy's Lake Como in September this year. The Ambani and Piramal families have been friends for four decades and the wedding will bring India's two most influential families closer.