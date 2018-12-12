Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal Wedding: First Pictures From Ambani Residence

The Ambanis wait to welcome the guests at Antilia in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal in a grand ceremony at Ambani residence Anitilia in Mumbai tonight. From Bollywood celebrities to politicians to industrialists, the wedding is going to be a power-packed function, just like the grand sangeet ceremony held in Udaipur. The pre-wedding bash saw sizzling performances of American pop sensation Beyonce and Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. The dance videos and pictures from the pre-wedding bash instantly became viral on social media, with people calling it "the wedding of the year".

Here are first pictures from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding and they are grand:



Flowers greet the guests at the the Ambani residence Antilia.

Guests arrive in vintage cars for Isha Ambai Anand Piramal wedding.

Baaraatis dance their heart out as they reach the wedding venue.

Baaraat arrives at Ambani residence.

Professional dancers performed during the wedding procession.

The baaraat saw professional dancers.

The Bachchan family was spotted entering the wedding venue.

Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan while entering the Ambani residence.



Mukesh Ambani could be seen chatting up with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao aattend Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal wedding in Mumbai.

The couple got engaged in Italy's Lake Como in September this year. The Ambani and Piramal families have been friends for four decades and the wedding will bring India's two most influential families closer.