Isha Ambani Wears Pink Lehenga For 'Maha Aarti' And Looks Simply Stunning

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal tonight at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai in a private affair.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the bride's gorgeous pictures have been released by her make-up and style crew as she got ready for the "Maha Aarti".

The blushing bride, in a bright pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, looked stunning. She completed her look with a diamond necklace.

Here are the fabulous pictures of Isha Ambani as she gets ready for Maha Aarti:





The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on December 7 in Udaipur's Oberoi Udaivilas hotel and was a star-studded affair. The event saw power-packed performances of American pop sensation Beyonce and Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife and daughter Ziva, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika were also in attendance.



The Ambani family had also organised a special 'Anna Seva' in Udaipur in which 5,100 people were served food three times a day from December 7-10. The Ambanis - Mukesh, Nita Ambani, Ajay and Swati Piramal, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen serving people at the function.

