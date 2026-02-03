Is Zerodha Down? Traders Complain Of Glitches Amid Massive Market Rally

Multiple users have reported issues with the Zerodha app, citing glitches and disruptions in trading services. Zerodha is an online platform to invest in stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, ETFs, bonds, and more. The problems come as markets surge following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, which is expected to boost India's economy. MARKET LIVE UPDATES

Traders have taken to social media to express frustration, reporting issues with order placement and execution, price updates and chart displays, login and account access and holdings and trade visibility.

At around 9:20 am, data on Downdetector showed over 300 reports about the Zerodha outage.

Here's what the users say

"Zerodha App started to Fumble even before Market opening," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Whenever I see any big gap up or down or sudden volumes, the Zerodha app starts malfunctioning. This is the reason why Traders are shifting to others."

"@zerodhamarkets @zerodha On a Big day, you failed," another user wrote. "Who shall be held responsible for these issues. Chart settings changed. Can't see positions correctly as prices are not updated. Can't take entry or exits. #zerodha I have noticed on all such big events or occasions this happens."

"#zerodha down from 9:15, no response from their team," said a third user, calling it "Pathetic".

"Zerodha down. Anyone else facing an issue while placing an order? Not able to sell buy stock its goving network error," one user wrote on Reddit.

Indian stock markets are in green

The Indian stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Nifty jumping 750 points and Sensex opening 2,400 points higher. The India-US trade deal has sparked optimism, and the industry leaders are expecting improved export competitiveness, reduced tariff uncertainty and increased foreign investment.