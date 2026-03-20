PM Modi Discusses Middle East Situation With Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to leaders from Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia on Thursday, and expressed concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Seeking de-escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, PM Modi strongly condemned the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

In separate telephonic conversations with five leaders, the prime minister highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region, and laid stress on safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Spoke with my brother, H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and conveyed warm Eid greetings to him and the people of Qatar," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He reiterated that India stands in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemns the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

"Expressed gratitude for the care and support provided to the Indian community and hoped for peace and stability to prevail in the region. We stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Describing King Abdullah II of Jordan as "my brother", PM Modi conveyed advance Eid wishes to him.

"We expressed concern at the evolving situation in the Middle East and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region. Attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation," he said.

The prime minister said India and Jordan stand in support of unhindered transit of goods and energy.

"Deeply appreciated Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," he added.

In another post on X, PM Modi said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in the Middle East and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.

In response, Macron wrote: "Thank you, my dear friend. India and France are working closely together to reduce tensions in the region and to keep diplomacy at the heart of our efforts for peace.

PM Modi further said he had a "productive conversation" with "my brother", Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of the Gulf country.

"We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," he said.

The prime minister reiterated New Delhi's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and appreciated its efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.

"India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

In his conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM conveyed greetings to him and the people of his country for the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

"We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in the Middle East and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

PM Modi has spoken twice to the Amir of Qatar, the King of Jordan and the Sultan of Oman since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. The Islamic republic has retaliated by attacking several of its Gulf neighbours.

It was PM Modi's first call to Macron and Ibrahim since the conflict started.

The prime minister has also spoken to several other world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel and Iran, since the conflict began.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)