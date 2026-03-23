'Spoke To Heads Of Nations Twice': PM On Shielding Indians Stuck Amid War

Every Indian stuck in the war-affected Middle East is being given every possible help, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament this afternoon, adding that he has spoken twice to heads of countries in the region, and they have ensured the safety of Indians.

"Sadly, many lives were lost, and many people were injured. Their families are being given the necessary help, and treatment is being ensured. In India and in other affected countries, 24/7 emergency services are being ensured for help," he said, adding that Indian missions in the Middle are working around the clock. "I have personally spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries in two rounds. All of them have assured full safety for Indians," he said.

The Prime Minister said that over 3 lakh Indian nationals living and working in the region have already returned to the country. The war, the Prime Minister said, has created unexpected challenges, including economic, national security, and humanitarian issues. "The countries affected by the war have business relations with India. A significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by this region. This region is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there," he said.

The Prime Minister spoke about the disruption in cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz, which has emerged as a geopolitical pressure point after Iran blocked ships' movement through the Strait. The Strait of Hormuz is the transit route for 20 per cent of global oil supplies and its blockade has led to energy security concerns in Asian markets such as China and India. "It is a challenge for cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz from the start of the war. Despite this, our government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain least affected. We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased," the Prime Minister said.

He then detailed the steps the government has been taking to reduce its energy dependency. The production of LPG, he said, had been stepped up and the Centre has worked on diversification of energy sources. India, he said, now imports fuel from 41 countries, reducing its dependence on a single source.