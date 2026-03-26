PM Narendra Modi To Speak To Chief Ministers Tomorrow Amid Middle East Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with chief ministers on Friday to review the preparedness of states amid the conflict in the Middle East. An all-party meet on the issue had been convened on Wednesday and was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sources said that with Iran continuing its chokehold on the vital Strait of Hormuz, affecting global energy flows, the meeting will focus on ensuring a synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India'.

The Prime Minister advocated for this approach in his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, stating that the effects of the war are likely to linger, and urging everyone to work together.

Encouraging state governments to ensure India's robust growth trajectory is maintained, PM Modi recalled the exemplary 'Team India' spirit demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and states collaborated on testing, vaccination, and the supply of essential goods. He emphasised that the same spirit needs to be on display now.

"With the combined efforts of all state governments and the central government, the country will be able to effectively confront this grave global crisis. We must carry forward the same 'Team India' spirit," he had said.

Confirming that he will attend the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

"Prime Minister has convened a meeting tomorrow at 6:30 PM, which I will also attend. The discussion will focus on the situation in Iran and the surrounding region, and the steps being taken in response," the National Conference leader said.

On the situation in the Union Territory, Abdullah said there are adequate stocks of petrol and LPG cylinders, but people are queuing up outside petrol pumps based on rumours circulating on social media.

"If this continues, I may be compelled to shut petrol pumps for a few days," the chief minister said.