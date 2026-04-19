7 Weeks On, Why Iran Hasn't Buried Ali Khamenei? Expert's 'Fear' Claim

In a stark departure from Iran's cultural and political traditions, the country's slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has yet to be laid to rest. Over seven weeks after the 86-year-old was assassinated in a combined US-Israel strike in Tehran, the Iranian regime has not yet finalised the site for his burial, indicating the Mojtaba Khamenei-led administration has its hands full warding off the existential threat posed by the American and Israeli forces. A security expert, however, has claimed that fear, not preoccupation with the war, has caused an inordinate delay in Khamenei's last rites.

Behnam Taleblu from the Foundation for the Defence of Democracies told the New York Post that the Mojtaba Khamenei regime is paralysed by fear and is in no position to hold an elaborate memorial service despite an uneasy ceasefire with the US.

Millions of people had shown up for his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's funeral in 1989. However, a similar funeral service couldn't be organised for Ali Khamenei because Israel kept pounding Iran for several weeks until an interim truce was reached earlier this month.

"Simply put, the regime is too afraid and too weak to roll the dice," he said.

A host of reasons is responsible for Iran's avoidance of an elaborate ceremony. The country, according to the expert, is spooked by potential Israeli airstrikes and nationalist protests.

Another piece in the puzzle is Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader, who has been conspicuous by his absence.

It has been several weeks since the senior Khamenei died, but Mojtaba hasn't made a public appearance. The regime will have to explain his absence in case it decides to bury his father.

"It speaks volumes that the turnout for the funeral of the regime's founding father in 1989 was such a massive affair, and yet one generation later his successor is still not able to have a funeral well over a month after his passing," Taleblu said.

"The Islamic Republic likes to talk a big game about owning the streets, but a 50-day internet blackout tells you all you need to know. The regime fears the consequences of the truth getting out," he added.

The publication reported that the regime is exploring the northeastern city of Mashhad for a potential burial site. It is Khamenei's hometown and is located on the border of Turkmenistan, far away from Israel.

In response to the US and Israel's airstrikes, Iran attacked US positions in the Middle East and closed down the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow strip of water essential for the transportation of energy exports from the region. The closure of the Strait has put pressure on global oil supplies and prices.

On April 8, the two warring sides announced an interim ceasefire. Last week, they convened a peace meeting in Islamabad, which failed despite hectic negotiations that went on for over 20 hours.

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran's insistence on holding on to its nuclear ambitions derailed the talks.

On Sunday, Trump announced a second round of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan. He, however, warned that if Tehran doesn't accept the deal, US forces will knock out "every single power plant and bridge" in Iran.