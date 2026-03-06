India Has Enough Fuel, Refineries Asked To Push Up LPG Production: Sources

The Central government has directed all LPG refineries of the country -- public and private -- to increase production in view of a possible global energy crisis due to the Iran war, sources have said. They, however, added that the country, for now, has enough gas reserve. There are sufficient stocks of crude oil and petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, and LPG. The oil companies are also importing from countries outside the Gulf region to cover the disruption in supplies, sources said.

"Today, we have more energy sources available than the fuel currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Our position in terms of crude oil, oil products, and LPG is very good. We are in a good position based on current reserves," said government sources.

"We will increase our supplies from other nations and make up for the shortfall in supplies from the Strait of Hormuz," a source added.

There has been concern about a surge in oil prices after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, even though Iran's Revolutionary Guards said yesterday that the Strait of Hormuz will now remain closed only to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies.

Any ship belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe "and their supporters" that are spotted in the waterway "will certainly be hit," Iran said.

The looming energy crisis has underscored the need for imports from Russia.

"We have been purchasing crude oil from Russia since 2022," sources said. "In 2022, we were importing 0.2 per cent of our total imports from Russia. In February, we imported 20 per cent of our total crude oil from Russia, which amounted to 1.04 million barrels per day," an official said.

When it comes to gas, though, India is in a "good position," sources said.

Indian public sector oil companies, they said, have signed a one-year contract in November 2025 to import approximately 2.2 metric tons of LPG a year from the US Gulf Coast in 2026. The imports, they said, started in January.