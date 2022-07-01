'Whose Side Are We On? We Stand With India': PM Modi On Middle East Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to the West Asia conflict and said even in these harsh adverse conditions, India is moving ahead with the resolve of progress, development and trust.

Speaking at the TV9 Network Summit, PM Modi said in the last 23 days, India has shown its Relationship Building Capacity, it has shown its decision-making capacity and Crisis Management Capacity.

PM Modi said that at a time when the world is divided into multiple blocs, India has built strong and wide-ranging partnerships.

"People often ask, 'Whose side are we on?' My answer is, 'We stand with India. We stand with India's interests. We stand with peace and dialogue'," he said.

He accused the Congress of "being concerned about its own power and not the country" during its rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to the oil bonds issued during the UPA government and said "those who were running the government through remote control made this wrong decision to preserve their power, as accountability was not expected at that time".

The Prime Minister also took digs at the opposition parties and alleged that certain political parties, driven by self-interest, are seeking to exploit the circumstances created by global challenges, including the West Asia conflict, for their political gain.

PM Modi pointed to the issuance of oil bonds worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore, stating that the decision placed a financial burden on future generations. He noted that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had acknowledged the long-term implications of the move.

"Just remember what happened between 2004 and 2010. During the Congress government, petrol, diesel, and gas prices were in crisis, and Congress was concerned not about the country but about its own power. At that time, Congress issued oil bonds worth Rs 148,000 crore. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh himself stated that they were burdening future generations with debt. Despite knowing that the oil bond decision was wrong," he said.

"Those who were running the government through remote control made this wrong decision to preserve their power, as accountability was not expected at that time. Repayment on those bonds was due after 2020. Over the past five to six years, our government has worked to wash away the sins of the Congress government. Instead of Rs 148,000 crore, the country had to pay more than 3 lakh crore rupees, as interest was also added. This means we were forced to pay almost double the amount. In the past 5-6 years, our government has worked to wash away that sin of the Congress government. And the cost of this washing has not been low. You won't have seen such a laundry," he added.

He said challenges have been increasing one after the other after the Corona pandemic.

"There is no year that has not tested India and Indians. But with the united efforts of 140 crore countrymen, India is moving ahead, facing every calamity. At this time, even in the conditions of war, many countries of the world are surprised by India's policy and strategy, seeing India's strength," he said.

"The turmoil that has erupted in the world since February 28, even in these harsh adverse conditions, India is moving ahead with the resolve of progress, development and trust. In these 23 days, India has shown its Relationship Building Capacity. It has shown its decision-making capacity and Crisis Management Capacity," he added.

He said at a time when global supply chain is faltering, India has presented a model of diversification and resilience.

"When the world is divided into so many camps, India has built unprecedented and unimaginable bridges. From the Gulf to the Global West, from the Global South to neighbouring countries, India is a trusted partner of all. Some people ask, who are we with? My answer to them is that we are with India. We are with India's interests, peace and dialogue," he said.

"In this time of crisis, when the global supply chain is faltering, India has presented a model of diversification and resilience. Be it energy, fertiliser, or essential goods, India has made continuous efforts to ensure that its citizens face minimum problems, and continues to do so even today," he added.

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