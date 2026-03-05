"Only Military Conflict No Solution To Any Issue": PM Modi On Iran, Ukraine Wars

The trifecta of rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy is essential to resolve any conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored on Thursday, adding that a military conflict alone is not the answer amid an escalating US-Israel and Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," PM Modi said during a joint press briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Delhi.

Citing global challenges, the Prime Minister also called for a reform of the global institutions.

"We also agree on this, that reforming global institutions to address the growing global challenges is not only necessary but also urgent. And rooting out terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," PM Modi stressed.

The war in the Middle East sparked by a US-Israeli attack that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei early Saturday has seen Tehran launch retaliatory strikes at Israel and across the Gulf, also drawing in Tehran's proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The ripple effects of the fighting are also being felt in Ukraine, four years into Russia's invasion.

PM Modi invoked the historic trade deal signed with the European Union in January and said that at a period on instability India and Europe were entering a golden period of their relationship.

"Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity," he added.