Did Air India Flight Cross Iranian Airspace? Airline Responds To Viral Claims

Air India flights didn't cross any restricted airspace in the Gulf as tensions peaked in the region following the US and Israel's unilateral war on Iran. The airline issued a clarification after an image circulated online alleging that an Air India flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi crossed the Iranian airspace.

Air India labelled the image as fake and confirmed that the actual flight was rerouted via Saudi Arabia in line with airspace restrictions. On X, the airline said that passenger safety remains its top priority.

“These claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols. Air India does not operate flights over any restricted airspace,” it said.

All flight paths are planned using real-time intelligence, global advisories, and continuous monitoring, it said. “These operational decisions underline Air India's firm commitment to prioritising the safety and security of passengers and crew above everything else,” the statement added.

The first US-Israel strikes assassinated Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory attacks on airports, civilian areas, and military bases across the Gulf and beyond.

Missile and drone attacks in key cities, including Riyadh and Dubai, have caused intermittent closures, flight diversions, and cancellations.

Major airports, including Dubai International and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International, faced temporary closures due to damage from drone and missile attacks, stranding tens of thousands of passengers. Qatar's airspace remains closed after strikes targeting Hamad International Airport, while Oman remains relatively safer and continues limited flight operations.

Muscat, Oman, has become a hub for relief and evacuation flights, accommodating airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa, and SmartWings to repatriate foreign nationals from the region.

Airspace closures vary by country: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait have imposed total restrictions, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan have partial or time-bound closures. Civilian flights in Israel require prior permission, and Oman's airspace remains open.