Brent On Fire: Will Russian Oil Be Enough To Save India From This Crude Shock?

With Brent crude futures surging toward $119 a barrel after a near-29% spike, the United States has granted India a 30-day waiver to import Russian crude already stranded at sea, a temporary escape hatch that analysts warn barely dents the economic shock from the oil market's latest eruption.

The waiver, effective March 5 to April 4, allows Indian refiners to receive Russian cargoes that were already loaded and floating when new sanctions kicked in, easing restrictions tied to the 25% tariff penalty imposed on India's Russian oil imports.

At first glance, the move looks like relief for the world's third-largest oil importer.

But the numbers tell a harsher story.

Nomura chief India economist Sonal Varma says the stranded Russian cargoes eligible under the waiver amount to just a sliver of India's massive energy appetite.

Indian refiners have purchased over 10 million barrels of Russian crude, Nomura estimates. Around 15 million barrels are in India's maritime vicinity, another 7 million barrels sit near Singapore, while tankers sailing through the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal are also heading toward Indian ports.

Even if the entire pool qualifies, the supply cushion is tiny.

"The amount of crude oil available, which is roughly four days of India's crude oil demand, is helpful, but not a game changer," Varma said in a note.

India consumes about 5 million barrels of crude every day, meaning the stranded cargoes could vanish from the system almost as quickly as they arrive.

Meanwhile, the real shock is unfolding in global markets.

Oil prices exploded last week amid fears of prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the artery that carries a fifth of the world's oil. On Monday, Brent futures briefly hit $119.46, their sharpest jump since early 2022 after producers including Kuwait and Iraq began trimming output.

The benchmark has now surged more than 22% in a single week.

For India, which imports nearly 85% of its crude, the danger lies less in supply access and more in the price shock rippling through the economy.

Russian crude had softened that vulnerability after the Ukraine war, at one point supplying around 35% of India's imports. That dependence has already eased.

Nomura estimates Russia supplied roughly 20% of India's 5 million barrels per day of imports in February, while official data as of December 2025 showed the share closer to 25%.

That means the waiver clears a logistical bottleneck but does little to shield India from the broader energy storm.

Research from the Reserve Bank of India shows that every 10% rise in crude prices can push inflation up by roughly 30 basis points and shave about 15 basis points off GDP growth.

With oil already jumping more than 20% in a week, the macroeconomic impact could dwarf the temporary relief from stranded barrels.

Markets are already uneasy. Historically, crude spikes move inversely with the Nifty 50, as rising import bills, rupee pressure and inflation fears ripple through the system.

In other words, the waiver may buy India a few days of breathing room.