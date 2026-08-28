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Iran Denies Potential Plot To Kill Trump's Son

Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei said a report about a potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son is a lie.

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Iran Denies Potential Plot To Kill Trump's Son
Iran's Security Chief said a report about a potential plot to assassinate Trump's youngest son is a lie.

Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei said a report about a potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son is a lie, in an interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Thursday.

The US Secret Service said on Tuesday that it was aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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