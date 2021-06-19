IPS Officer Harassment Probe: Madras High Court Grants 6-Week Extension

IPS Harrassment Case: The matter will be taken up on July 30 for reporting compliance (File)

The Madras High Court on Friday granted six more weeks to the Investigating Officer (IO) to complete the probe in the sexual harassment case against a suspended special DGP by a subordinate IPS officer.

When the matter, taken up on its own by the court came up before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who is monitoring the case, the IO said all efforts were made to collect certain analysis reports from the forensic department and that it would be done in three weeks.

The relevant certificates, as required under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, are also parallelly collected.

All efforts will be taken to complete the investigation and file the final report before the jurisdictional court within six weeks, he added.

Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram submitted that as far as the report of the Internal Complaints Committee was concerned, it has already been submitted to the Home Secretary and steps are being taken to proceed further on the basis of the same.

The judge said that he is satisfied with the reasons submitted by the IO for not being able to complete the probe within six weeks as expected by the court in its April 30 order.

The investigation is almost complete and what remains is a collection of certain reports, before the final report is filed before the concerned jurisdictional Court.

The matter will be taken up on July 30 for reporting compliance.

